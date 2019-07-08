<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bafana Bafana of South Africa started full preparation for Wednesday’s AFCON 2019 quarterfinal clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday, at the Aero Sports Complex, Cairo.

The Bafana Bafana players were in boisterous mood all through the session led by head coach of the team Stuart Baxter.

The Bafana Bafana stunned hosts Egypt 1-0 at the Cairo International Stadium last Saturday to book their passage into last eight.

Thembinkosi Lorch scored the winning goal for the South Africans five minutes from time.

The Super Eagles on the other hand defeated defending champions the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in their Round of 16 encounter at the Alexandria Stadium.

The Super Eagles are expected to depart Alexandria for Cairo on Monday afternoon following their 3-2 win against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The Eagles – Bafana clash at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday will kick off at 8pm Nigerian time.