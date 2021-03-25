



Comoros will make their debut at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Togo at Stade Omnisports de Malouzini on Thursday afternoon.

Les Coelacantes currently top Group G with nine points from five games.





Amir Abdou’s side are yet to taste defeat in the qualifiers, with two wins and three draws.

Former African champions Egypt will face Kenya in the other Group G game later on Thursday.

Comoros will travel away to Egypt next week Monday for their last game in the qualifiers.