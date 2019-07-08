<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach Clarence Seedorf was coy about his Cameroon future after the Indomitable Lions crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the Round of 16.

The reigning African kings were silenced 3-2 by Nigeria in a devastating result which saw Seedorf’s men surrender a one goal lead in Alexandria.

The result has led to speculation the Dutch legend could be shown the door after his Afcon failure. However, Seedorf himself is uncertain of what the future holds.

“Maybe you want to give us a few days,” he told the media.

“The first thing is I’m very sorry for the boys. They have worked really hard and played well but this is football and only one can win in the end.

“It’s not so important in my future. The important thing is what we have built until now; we’ve improved in many aspects on and off the pitch.

“It’s a group that is very united. I hope the people at home can be proud of the fighting spirit we’ve shown.

“Obviously, the disappointment is really big but this is sport. This is the moment where everyone must say we are united and continue to work for the future.”