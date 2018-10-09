



Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf has made five adjustments to his provisional squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Malawi.

Following injuries to key players Clinton Njie of Marseille and FC Porto forward Vincent Aboubakar, Seedorf’s been forced to alter his squad.

The France-based duo of Felix Eboa Eboa and Felix Bahoken are also unavailable, while Dimitri Oberlin has opted to stay with the Switzerland Under-21 side despite being called-up by Seedorf.

Former youth internationals Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte and Petrus Boumal could make their senior team debut after being invited as replacements.

Romania-based striker Jacques Zoua, Mouscron forward Fabrice Olinga and Maritimo’s Joel Tagueu Tadjo have also been called to step in.

Following a public backlash after the draw in Comoros, Seedorf brought into his squad China-based Christian Bossogog as he continues to defend his team selection.

Soon after his appointment as Cameroon coach, Seedorf said he is not an admirer of young players who opt for money and go to China instead of focusing on their development in Europe.

That saw him snubbing 2017 Afcon winning captain Benjamin Moukandjo.

A frustrated Moukandjo then retired from international football, while Bassogog earned back a selection.

“Moukandjo is responsible for his decision and I respect that. There was a misunderstanding about what I said about young players playing in China. Bassogog is still in the squad and that’s the most important,” Seedorf told AfrikFoot.

The Dutchman’s arrival saw major changes in squad selection with Afcon-winning players like Sebastien Siani and Aldophe Teikeu now being overlooked

Even Liverpool defender Joel Matip who excused himself from the squad that was crowned African champions continues to be frozen out.

“I keep saying that the door is open and I did not exclude anyone. People are stuck on the victory of 2017 and these players, but it should be understood that things are changing and it’s a matter of choice and performance. I insist, I do not exclude anyone,” Seedorf said.

“I have not yet made contact with Matip, I wanted to let him have some playing time after his recovery with Liverpool, we will see in the future