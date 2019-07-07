<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cameroon head coach, Clarence Seedorf, has blamed his players slow start for their 3-2 loss to the Super Eagles in the Africa Cup of Nations second round fixture played at the Alexandria Stadium, Egypt, yesterday.

The Indomitable Lions commenced the game at the back-foot when they conceded a goal through Odion Ighalo but a quickfire two goals in the final five minutes of the first half turned the game in favour of the Cameroonians at halftime.

The Eagles regained the initiative in the first quarter of the second half when Ighalo equalised and gave an assist for Alex Iwobi’s goal.

Seedorf stressed that his boys would have given Nigeria a good run for their money had they maintain the tempo with which they ended the first half.

“I think Nigeria started off better in the game,” Seedorf told journalists.

“We were just a little bit passive and too slow to break down the Nigerian defence. But I think we got better towards the end of the first half and in the second half when we started to play a little more beautiful and faster too.

“But after we were leading 2-1 they slowed down a little instead of going in search of the third goal.

“Nigeria has the quality to score goals and I think it is just a little bit of what happened in general.”