AFCON: Chidozie Awaziem ruled out of Nigeria vs Sudan clash

Chidozie Awaziem has been ruled out of Nigeria’s Group D clash against Sudan due to illness.

Awaziem was also not included in the matchday squad in Nigeria’s 1-0 win against seven-time champions Egypt on Tuesday.

An official informed newsmen that the defender is under the weather and should be able available for the final group game against Guinea-Bissau.

“Awaziem is a little bit under the weather and it has nothing to do with Covid-19,” the official disclosed to newsmen.

“We expect him to be back in training soon and all things equal he should be available for selection in our last group game against Guinea-Bissau.

The 25-year-old has been capped 26 times by Nigeria with a goal to his name.