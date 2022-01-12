AFCON: Carlos Queiroz in heated exchange with Egyptian fan after loss to Nigeria

Carlos Queiroz was spotted arguing with an Egyptian fan following the Pharaohs’ dismal performance against Nigeria on Tuesday.

The seven-time African champions suffered a 1-0 loss thanks to a Kelechi Iheanacho’s wonder strike.

The Eagles were by far the more dangerous side for the entirety of the encounter and could have increased the gap if it was not for Mohamed El-Shennawy’s heroic performance.

Egypt had just four shots at Maduka Okoye, two of them on target, while creating just three chances, compared to Nigeria’s 15.

And according to kingfut .com, Queiroz was seen engaging angrily with a member of the Egyptian supporters at the stadium after the full-time whistle.

A video emerged showing a furious Queiroz in a heated exchange with a fan, who criticised the coach for the team’s performance, resulting in the Portuguese responding by asking the fan to come down to coach the team instead of him.

The defeat marked Egypt’s first AFCON opener one since 2002 when they lost to Senegal 1-0 and their first group-stage defeat when they fell against Algeria at the 2004 edition in Tunisia.

Queiroz will now try to amend the situation starting from Egypt’s next game against Sudan next Saturday, before facing Guinea-Bissau four days later.

Six points from these two games will surely secure qualification to the round of 16; however, a second-place finish will see Egypt face the winner of Group E, which is most likely will be one of Algeria or Ivory Coast.