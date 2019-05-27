<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given a hint of how much it would cost the federation to fly the Super Eagles to Asaba, the Delta State capital for the next week’s camping ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt next month.

The Eagles are expected to regroup from June 2 and according to the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, a bill of N70m is what the federation would spend on flight tickets and other logistics for the players that have been invited by head coach, Gernot Rohr.

”It is not a hidden document, we have a budget of about N1 billion every year but what is backed by cash is 65 percent which comes to about N650 million.

”But let me give you an example, when the Super Eagles are playing a game the minimum it costs is N200-250 million.

”They sent a memo to me for the players that they invited. Mikel Obi’s ticket alone is N3.5 million, it is normal, Ighalo’s own is above N4 million. If you put all these together, you are talking about N60-70 million alone for their coming.

”Then you talk about daily allowances, you talk about bonuses, accommodation, match organization, referees indemnity and you are dealing with 13 national teams,” he told Channels Television.