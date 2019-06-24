<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf says the African champions are ‘serene’ and have not been affected by the bonus row which delayed their journey to Egypt for this year’s Nations Cup.

Cameroon open against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday but only flew out of Yaounde on Friday after staging a sit-in protest over bonus disagreements.

The Indomitable Lions rejected an offer of 20 million CFA, (US$34,570) for appearance fees, and only set off for Egypt after talks with the country’s sports officials.

There were fears the row would dampen the team’s hopes of clinching a sixth continental title, but Seedorf told a gathering of Cameroonian media in Ismailia on Sunday that his players have not been affected.

“We are serene and we know why we’re here. At no moment has the team spirit changed. We have a joyful group, with players who know what appearing in such an event represents,” Seedorf told reporters.

“Actually the bonus crisis has reinforced the team spirit and the determination within the squad to perform well. There was some tension but the players have behaved maturely and they’ve decided to be here to fight for Cameroon.

“Bonus rows are not something particular to Cameroon or Africa, I’ve seen similar events across the world but we don’t want to let this distort our ambition.

“The players have maintained the same intensity and concentration. The team is ready and they can’t wait to start the first match.”