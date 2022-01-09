AFCON: Cameroon fans want Super Eagles, Indomitable Lions final

Football fans in Cameroon are looking forward to facing perennial rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions and the Super Eagles are two of Africa’s biggest football teams and are among the favourites to win the competition.

Cameroon won the title when Nigeria co-hosted the competition with Ghana in 2020 edging out the Super Eagles 4-3 on penalties in the final.

The Super Eagles have won the last two competitive meetings between both teams, beating the Indomitable Lions at the quarter-final stage in Tunisia 2004 and the second round at the last edition in Egypt.

“I want Cameroon to play Nigeria, the Super Eagles in the final. It will be an interesting game. The Super Eagles beat us in 2019 and it was painful. It will be great get to get revenge this time around,” a female football fan Sandra Boris told Completesports.com.

“I know there are other strong teams in the competition. Algeria with Riyad Mahrez, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Egypt, but it will be good to beat Nigeria in the final.

Another fan Daniel Juinor shared her sentiment: Personally, I don’t like the Super Eagles, I love it when we beat them in the final in 1984, 1988 and 2000. They have a good record against us recently and I can’t wait for the Indomitable Lions to make their fans cry.”

For Patrick Frederic, a Cameroon versus Nigeria final will be a befitting end to the competition.

“The tournament is just starting, but in my head, I want a Nigeria versus Cameroon final. It will be tough for us but we have the quality to beat them,” Frederic stated.

“Don’t forget we are playing at home too. We will do everything we can in terms of support to help our team win the trophy.”