New dates have finally been confirmed for Nigeria’s back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya, as Confederation of African Football (CAF) have agreed for the first leg to hold on October 12 and reverse fixture now October 15th.

CAF’s approval of Nigeria’s request to move the home game to Friday, rather than Wednesday, October 10, has necessitated a shift in the second leg as well.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) sought to have the first leg at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna moved forward by two days, to allow the largely Muslim football followership in The City of Crocodiles troop out for the game on Friday the 12th.

The return ‎leg tie which is yet to get a stadium but will take place on in Tunisia as against Algeria earlier proposed by coach of the Libyan side Adel Amrouche will now hold On Monday, October 15, after initial schedules for October 13 and 14th.

DR Congo FIFA badged referee, Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo will be at the centre of the first leg, to be assisted by his fellow country men in Olivier Safari Kabene and Nabina Blaise Sebutu.

The Super Eagles will chase maximum points in the game, as they are presently one point behind group leaders, Libya, who are on same points with second placed South Africa, but with better goals difference.

South Africa, who beat Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo during the AFCON 2019 qualifiers opener in 2017, will host Seychelles same weekend when the Eagles take on Libya, before both sides end the race in a decisive clash at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on November 17.