



The Confederations of African Football (Caf) has cancelled back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between Ghana and Sierra Leone this month.

The fixtures, scheduled for the 11th and 14th of October were scrapped following the Sierra Leone Football Association’s (SLFA) failure to meet a Fifa Deadline.

The West Africans were handed a ban from football’s world governing body on Friday after the country’s government failed to comply with Fifa’s order to reinstate Isha Johansen as president of the SLFA.

It is unclear at this stage what the consequences are for group rivals Ghana, Ethiopia and Kenya, and/or if the decision means permanent disqualification for Sierra Leone.

“Breaking news: AFCON Qualifier matches Ghana vs Sierra Leone & Sierra Leone vs Ghana on the 11th and 14th of October respectively have been cancelled as SLFA did not meet the conditions stipulated in the letter sent by CAF on FIFA’s decision to suspend the federation.