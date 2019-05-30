<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Burundi would like to go as far as possible when they make their African Nations Cup (AFCON) debut in Egypt, according to their chief coach, Olivier Niyungeko.

The Swallows will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria on 22 June in Alexandria in their first Group B game and Niyungeko says his side would like to go beyond the group stage where they would also play the Syli Nationale of Guinea and fellow debutantes, The Bareas of Madagascar.

When asked about the ambitions of his team, Niyungeko said: “To go as far as possible. Honestly, we would like to go beyond the group stage but we will take our chances match after match.

“The coach also believes that qualification to the second round from their AFCON group is achievable but their fans should know there are no small teams and his team would have give a good account of themselves.

He said: “With regard to the group D which includes Morocco, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire and Namibia; our group, on paper, is playable. But fans should know that there are no small teams among the qualified countries. This is to say that if we will give the best of ourselves, the result will follow.”