<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Guinea defender, Issiaga Sylla, says the Syli Nationale will fight a battle of their lives inside the Alexandria Stadium this afternioon when they face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their second Group B match of AFCON 2019.

Nigeria lead the group going into today’s match on three points after edging out Burundi 1-0 in their first match. Guinea in the second spot on one point, same as third-placed Madagascar who held them to a 2-2 draw last Saturday.

Paul Put’s Syli Nationale need a win, or draw against Nigeria, to revive their hopes of making it to the Round of 16. But Super Eagles are looking to get a result that will make qualification certain.

Toulouse of France defender, Sylla, claims Syli Nationale have nothing to lose in their 12th appearance at AFCON finals, hence will feel no pressure as they go for broke against the three-time champions.

“We don’t have anything to lose. We’ll play with all our strength against Nigeria. It’s going to be difficult but we’Il do everything we can,” Sylla told the media in Alexandria.

“We have a lot of players that can make the difference.”

Sylla also refutes claims that Guinea will struggle if their talismanic midfielder, Naby Keita, who is just back from injury-induced seteback fails to impress.

“It’s not that without Naby Keita we could not win the match,” Sylla told Foot224 of the Liverpool player’s impact in their 2-2 draw with Madagascar.

“When you have a player like him, who can bring you something, it’s important that he id around.

“Everyone knows the qualities of Naby Keita. That’s why we rely on him because he can contribute something.”