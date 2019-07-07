<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria captain Mikel Obi has handed coach Gernot Rohr a selection boost ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against South Africa.

The Super Eagles midfielder took part in light training during the team’s recovery session on Sunday morning, seven days after he limped out of Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Madagascar.

With this development, Rohr would be positive about his chances of playing against Bafana Bafana for a place in Afcon semifinal on Wednesday.

He had given a positive update to the press after his men silenced Cameroon in Saturday’s Round of 16 encounter in Alexandria.

“Mikel is trying to run already, so we will see if he could be fit one time for [South Africa] clash,” he said.

Shehu Abdullahi, meanwhile, could be considered for selection after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered against Burundi.

“We hope that Shehu [Abdullahi] can come back, he was on the bench [against Cameroon],” Rohr continued.

“Right now, I’m very happy that we have competition for positions in the team, it us choices to make incase other players are tired or injured.”