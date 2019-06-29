<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South Africa boosted their chances of reaching the last 16 by beating neighbors Namibia 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations Group D.

Bongani Zungu headed past Lloyd Kazapua from a second-half corner to score his country’s first goal of the tournament.

Moments earlier, Deon Kavendji’s close-range effort was cleared off the line for Namibia in Cairo.

South Africa will attempt to secure a place in the last 16 when they face group leaders Morocco on Monday.

They had the better chances of a disappointing first half, although Themba Zwane could only fire their best effort straight at goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua.

Namibia moved the ball with greater urgency and Kavendji’s pace was a threat down the left but his final ball was often wayward.

Stuart Baxter’s side improved after the break as the impressive Zwane moved over to the left, and the breakthrough came from a set-piece as Zungu beat his marker to head in the winner.

Namibia still have an outside chance of automatic qualification themselves, but they will need to score their first tournament goal since 2008 to beat Ivory Coast, and hope group leaders Morocco beat South Africa by more than one goal.