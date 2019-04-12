<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of tonights draw Ceremony for the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals will hold in Cairo, Egypt this evening, Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has submitted that his Super Eagles side are against the best sides on the continent, as everybody is a potential winner of the trophy.

It is scheduled to take place behind the famous Giza Pyramids and is the biggest Africa Cup of Nations finals in the history of the competition, due to feature 24 teams, as against three teams that took part in the first edition of the competition in Sudan 62 years ago.

Hosts Egypt (who have also won the competition the highest number of times – seven), Cameroon (five-time winners and Cup holders), Nigeria (three-time winners), 2004 champions Tunisia, Senegal and 1976 champions Morocco are the seeded countries in the draw.

Egypt is also the country to have taken part the most in the championship, as she countenances the 24th appearance, while Cote d’Ivoire is heading to a 23rd show and Ghana will be making a 22nd appearance. Tu nisia will make a 19th appearance while Nigeria will make her 18th appearance.

“We are in the same pot so we cannot meet Egypt”, began the Franco-German as he spoke with CAF

“To play the host country is always very difficult, especially when you have a big team like you have here in Egypt”.

“When you look at the pot 2, all the teams there are very strong, everyone is can win it “You have Ghana, Guinea, Mali and Cote’D Ivoire”.

“Even in the 3rd pot, you have South Africa and some other teams like that who can win it”.

“So you have in this tournament the best teams of Africa and we are up against them”.

The 32nd Africa Cup of Nations will hold 21st June – 19th July 2019, in six venues: Cairo International Stadium; Borg El-Arab Stadium, Alexandria; Suez Stadium; Air Defence Stadium.