Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that they must defeat Burundi in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations on June 22.

He said the game would be the biggest test for his players.

“The Burundi match will be our toughest in the group stages. Once we get it right, we can go on from there,” Rohr said in an interview with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) YouTube channel.

He opened up on the formation he plans to adopt during the tournament which would be 3-5-2 to allow more fluidity for his team.