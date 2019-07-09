<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former South Africa international Rudolph Seale believes Bafana Bafana have what it takes to beat Nigeria in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender believes beating hosts Egypt in front of their home crowd will definitely uplift the mood in the Bafana camp.

“The mood is high and that is the first point or beginning for us, it’s a plus for us because you cannot go to such a high ranked team like Nigeria with a low mood or with your heading facing downwards,” Seale told Goal.

“We have the motivation, the drive and in my point of view, we have two goals heading into the match. Beating Egypt and we face another big one and we know we beat them in the qualifiers, but this will be a new ball game and we need the guys to fight for each other and ensure they secure another win.”

Seale also discussed the return of Themba Zwane from suspension and the emergence of Thembinkosi Lorch, who scored the winner against the Pharaohs.

“I think the inclusion of Lorch has worked for us and it is obvious, football is played differently depending on the opponent and the type of players you have as a coach,” reacted the Soweto-born retired defender.

“In saying that, I would not like to see any changes, but I believe we need a player like Thulani Serero for this one. He has not had a good tournament so far, but should we have an effective Serero, Lorch, and [Percy] Tau – we can beat Nigeria convincingly.

“We saw Lorch coming and bringing some new life into Percy. I would like to see Serero and provide some speed, creativity, and flair in our midfield. I think we need that because we are facing West Africans here.

“You will remember the likes of Doctor Khumalo and Shoes Moshoeu used to dazzle the West Africans with skill and unlock their defence. We don’t need long balls in such a game.”

With Nigeria having Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, the retired defender has warned Bafana not to dwell too much on the net-minder’s erratic keeping at the biennial showpiece.

Nigeria troops reached the Last Eight stage after beating the 2017 African champions Cameroon 3-2 last Saturday.

“Well, you know it’s not going to work for us if we look at his performances individually because we need to go there as a team,” continued the former SuperSport United defender.

“The players know him, but we can also say that he knows them too. Yes, he might have a bad game and his handling becomes poor, but you will never know if he can become the one that can win the game for them.

“Surprisingly, he could be their match-winner when we look at him as our loophole. However, beating Nigeria in the qualifiers means they will come with guns blazing and I expect an open game and one which will produce goals.

“Look, we beat Nigeria in their own turf and beat Egypt in Cairo, we have a chance to be honest and we just need to put all our efforts and reach the semifinals.”