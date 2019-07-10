<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has identified two dangermen Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch for Bafana Bafana quarter-finals clash with Super Eagles on Wednesday night at Cairo International Stadium.

Gernot Rohr side will battle South Africa third time in over a year after meeting each other in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying football matches at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and FNB Stadium in Johannesburg but today’s tie for a chance to meet Algeria or Ivory Coast in the semi-finals.

Okocha, who currently in South Africa for a pundit work in SuperSport TV, says Super Eagles have to respect the opposition’s key men as he told Phakathi: “Well, of course, you have to respect the opponent’s key players especially if they are having a good tournament.

“It’s obvious that in the Bafana squad the threat was just Percy Tau until Lorch was introduced and now it’s like they are sharing responsibility going forward you have two players that can cause problems for any team and I am sure we (Nigeria) are aware of that,” added Okocha.

The former Super Eagles talisman went on to add that Tau and Lorch will be all the more dangerous if they carry the consistency from the Egypt performances – while also adding that he personally likes exciting players.

“For me, it is also about being consistent you might be a threat there, but if you are not a threat in the next game it doesn’t add value into the team because for you to be able to go all the way you have to be consistent in the tournament, especially in the knockout stages. So, we are aware of his (Lorch) threat, he is a player that I like. I like exciting players, but for me, it is all about the team,” Okocha concluded.

The game between Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana will hold 8 pm Nigerian time.