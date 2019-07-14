<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has said that his team will play to beat Nigeria in today’s Africa Cup of Nations semifinal clash for their fans.

Belmadi said at the pre-match conference at the Cairo Stadium that his boys want to write their own history by winning the title. Algeria won their last AFCON in 1990 at home.

“There are Algerian supporters everywhere in the world. We know they love the country and football is our most popular sport. It unites us all. Our supporters have travelled far to support us. Last match was emotional. We will try to make them cry of happiness tomorrow,” Belmadi said.

He added: “We won the AFCON at 1990 at home. This one is away from home. It’s more difficult. (Belloumi, Assad) are great, massive players. They played the 82 and 86 World Cups, but they did not play in 1990. We are chasing this title. We want to write our own history.”

The former Qatar coach said his team has limited days to prepare for today’s game.

“Preparation was based on recovery because we only played two days ago. So that’s what our preparation was based on,” he said.

Belmadi has said all his players are ready for the game except Youcef Atal who has been ruled out due to the injury he sustained in the game against Cote d’Ivoire.