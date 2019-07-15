<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa says the team must move on quickly from their disappointing AFCON 2019 semifinal loss to Algeria and end the competition on a high by winning their third-place (bronze medal) match against Tunisia on Wednesday.

The three-time champions’ hopes of making it to the final was dashed by the Desert Foxes of Algeria who handed them a 2-1 defeat at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

A William Troost-Ekong’s own goal and Riyad Mahrez’s sublime free-kick was enough for the Algerians to seal a place in the final where they will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal, while Odion Ighalo scored Nigeria’s only goal of the game from spot-kick.

The Super Eagles have a chance to take something home from the competition when they take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the third placed match on Wednesday.

“The game was difficult for us. We expected it to be a tough one for us, unfortunately we lost,” Musa told reporters after the game.”

“We don’t have to give up. We have some young players in the team. We just have to put our heads up and win the next game. ”

The Wednesday’s third-place game will hold at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo. Kick off is 8pm Nigerian time.