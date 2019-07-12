<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles vice-captain Ahmed Musa has appealed to Egyptian fans to come out in mass and support Nigeria when they tackle Algeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, semi-final at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.

The former Leicester City star also thanked the Pharaohs’ fans for supporting Gernot Rohr’s side during their 2-1 victory over South Africa at the quarter-final encounter on Wednesday.

Nigeria defeated the Bafana Bafana 2-1, while Algeria dumped Ivory Coast out of the competition on Thursday.

“A very big thank you to the Egyptian fans and urged them to come out again in full support of the Super Eagles,” Musa was quoted by Brila FM as saying ahead of Nigeria’s clash against Algeria.

“They should keep on supporting us, it was very good that the Egyptian fans came out to support us.

“So, I’m going to say a very big thank you to the Egyptian fans, they should come out in the next game against Algeria to support us.”