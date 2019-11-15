<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria U-23 team must not lose in their third Group B game against South Africa in their 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations at the Al Salam in Cairo, Egypt.

South Africa top the group on four points, one more than Ivory Coast and Nigeria, with Zambia bottom on a single point.

It means all four teams can claim a place in the semi-finals with the final Group B games on Friday when Nigeria play South Africa and Zambia face Ivory Coast.

In the Friday game, Nigeria must win to progress into the semi-finals and also boost their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

With a draw, Nigeria would hope that Zambia defeat Ivory Coast with not more than one-goal margin.

If Nigeria win against Group leaders South Africa, they would either top the group or qualify as second with six points.

South Africa are yet to taste defeat in the competition, having settled for a goalless draw against Zambia in their opening fixture, before beating Ivory Coast 1-0 on Tuesday.

Though Nigeria’s coach Imama Amapakabo said his team would ensure qualification, South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena can only see Amagluglug building on their decent performances in the previous two games.

Amapakabo said, “We need to win tomorrow (today). We hope to give it our best shot in tomorrow’s game.”