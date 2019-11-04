<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has paid a solidarity visit to the camp of national U-23 male team in Ismailia, Egypt where the Olympic Eagles are preparing ahead of AFCON U-23.

The German tactician who arrived Egypt late Saturday evening was officially welcomed by head coach of the Olympic Eagles, Imama Amapakabo, and his backroom staff at Mercure Hotels training pitch on Sunday morning.

He noted he’s in Ismailia to support the Olympic Eagles before the team embark on its mission in Egypt.

“I’m here for a solidarity visit. I believe some of you will join me at Super Eagles some day.

“This team is full of potentials and I will be here to watch your first game against Cote de ‘Ivoire on Saturday.”

“I hope you will give all your best to make sure the team achieve its aim in this AFCON U-23 tournament.”

“I will be leaving on Sunday because the Super Eagles are also preparing for the AFCON qualifiers. “

The Olympic Eagles will kick off their title defence on Saturday 9th of November at the As-Salam Stadium in Cairo.