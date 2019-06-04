<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru says he is delighted to join the national team camp in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 21-year-old was involved in the Super Eagles’ first training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Monday.

Onyekuru, who won the Turkish Super Lig and FA Cup titles during his one-year loan spell with Galatasaray in the recently concluded season, said he is honoured to represent the country at AFCON 2019.

“After a short break, I’m back doing what I love. The first training back getting ready for #AFCON Honoured to represent 🇳🇬. Super Eagles Will Soar! 🤙🏾🦅🇳🇬,” he said on his Twitter account immediately after the training session.

Onyekuru scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Galatasaray in the 2018-19 season.

He netted the winning goal that earned Fathi Terim’s team their 22nd league title against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Nigeria national team began their first phase of camping on Monday and will take on Warriors of Zimbabwe in an international friendly on Saturday, June 8.

The players and officials will then travel to the Egyptian city of Ismailia the following day, spend a full week perfecting tactics and strategies, before taking on Africa’s number one –ranked team Senegal in another friendly on June 16.

The following day, the three-time champions will travel to Alexandria – venue of their Group B matches against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.