



Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dosu Joseph has tipped Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to qualify to the knockout stages of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Champions in Morocco.

Nigeria qualified for this edition of the competition as the runner-up from the 2021 WAFU Zone B Tournament in Benin.

In Wednesday’s draw, the team was drawn against Tanzania, Algeria, and Congo in group B.

Reacting to the draws, the Atlanta Olympic medalist told newsmen that the Golden Eaglets has the quality to qualify from the group.





“I am confident the team will qualify from the group despite been grouped alongside Tanzania, Algeria, and Congo.

“If their performance at the WAFU tournament is anything to go, then expect the team to deliver the best of football. Yes, football is not mathematics because other teams will not just come and watch, however,I am optimistic they have a better chance to qualify from their group.”