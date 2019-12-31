<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Foot Mercato claim Adrien Rabiot spoke ‘for several minutes’ on the phone to Mikel Arteta recently. Arteta reportedly presented his project to the midfielder, as well as explaining what he wants to set up with him.

Rabiot is still primarily aiming to remain with Juventus in January. The Serie A club also made it clear in a meeting with the player’s agent that they don’t want him to leave. However, the 24-year-old responded well to Arteta’s presentation.

This week, The Times and Julien Laurens of ESPN both suggested Arsenal could target Rabiot in c. The rumours hinted at a loan move, possibly as a temporary replacement for Granit Xhaka.

Rabiot is only up to seven starts for the season in all competitions at the midway point in Italy. He only completed 90 minutes in consecutive games for the first time this month. That’s why it’s no surprise to see links to a move away.

Without a strong desire from Juventus to loan him or Rabiot to leave, though, it’s a longshot.