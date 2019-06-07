<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Adrien Rabiot has not played for Paris Saint-Germain since December after insisting he would not extend his contract with the club.

The midfielder is a free agent as of 1 July and can join any club without PSG receiving a transfer fee.

According to French journalist Romain Molina, Rabiot has told PSG he is now ready to stay and sign a new contract.

Soccer Link report that an upstairs change may have something to do with the decision, with Leonardo set to replace current sporting director Antero Henrique.

It was Henrique who could not reach an agreement with Rabiot over a new deal, even though head coach Thomas Tuchel wanted the 24-year-old to stay.

With Leonardo likely in charge of transfers at the club soon, things could be about to change.

Rabiot has been linked with Manchester United, Everton, Juventus and Inter. He also was keen on a move to Barcelona but the club were put off by his wage demands.

Now, after all that, he might just sign a new deal at PSG anyway.