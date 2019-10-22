<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Adrien Rabiot will reportedly seek a January exit from Juventus after growing exasperated at a lack of playing time under Maurizio Sarri.

The Frenchman completed a move to Turin on a free transfer over the summer after falling out with the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy.

However, Rabiot is already growing restless having only made three starts for the Old Lady so far this season.

According to Calcio Mercato, the midfielder has resolved to find a new club in January in the interest of increased playing time.

Rabiot feels that he will be pushed further down the pecking order if Juventus complete the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.

It is also claimed that fellow Juventus midfielder Emre Can will also push for a move away from the Serie A champions over a similar lack of time on the pitch.