Ex-international, Adokiye Amiesimaka, hopes the lingering crisis bedeviling the Nigerian Football Federation does not affect the Super Eagles when they face Brazil in an international friendly on Sunday.

Nigeria play Brazil for the second time at senior level in a friendly in Singapore on Sunday.

Amiesiamaka, a member of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad said,” There are fundamental issues with the Nigeria Football Federation itself. They are going through a stressful period with all sorts of allegations.

“In a situation like that, I’d like to see how it won’t affect the team and secondly, the team in recent times, I do not think Nigerians have so much confidence in them,” Amiesiamaka said.

“We’ve not been a spectacular team but Brazil, we all know are a traditional team and are a spectacular team. They play well; even if they lose, they often dominate games apart from the 2014 World Cup debacle which was a one-off. Unfortunately, the Eagles are not spectacular.”