Dutch club, ADO Den Haag, have sent their best wishes to their former defender, Tyronne Ebuehi, who left the club in Saturday to formally join Portuguese giants, Benfica.

Ebuehi, 22, penned a five-year contract on a free with the Portuguese league runners-up ending his five year stay with ADO Den Haag.

He turned down the chance to sign a new deal with ADO Den Haag preferring a move elsewhere.

ADO Den Haag will receive a training allowance of 250,000 euros as compensation.

“Tyronne Ebuehi has signed for Benfica for five seasons. We wish him every success and happiness in his future career!,” reads a tweet on ADO Den Haag’s Twitter handle.

The right-back who was born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother is in Nigeria’s 30-man provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.