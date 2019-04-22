<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Adeseun Adelani popped up to score the winner as Go Round FC of Omoku defeated hard-fighting Heartland of Owerri 2-1 in Sunday’s Nigerian Premier Football League fixture at the Krisdera Hotels Stadium and the teenage star has promised to stay with the modest Rivers State-based team.

In a rain-soaked encounter, Go Round drew the first blood in what may yet be the fastest goal of the season when Sodiq Ololade hit the back of the ney in the very first minute but Uche Ugochi levelled the

scores barely 10minutes into the second half.

With time running out, Adelani then seized the game by the scruff of the neck to score an amazing winner on 77 minutes, his fourth of the season in the league to send the home fans into wild jubilation.

In a post-match chat, the 19-year old prodigy said he was happy to have scored and guaranteed all three points for his team.

“It’s always a thing of joy to score as a striker. When your goal now ensures your team has all three points at stake then you’re ecstatic. I’m really happy for the team and our officials. The victory is for us all because it was a difficult game and the rain didn’t help matters either,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions that his good scoring form could attract offers from bigger NPFL teams who would want to take him away from Go Round.

“We have a good team and we should be contesting for the league title. I’m happy here and I want to help the team as much as I can especially as the League is entering the final phase. You never say never in football but I want to stay here. I’m not looking at a move to any other NPFL team, that’s for sure,” he added.

The lightning-quick forward also claimed he would want to win the Eunisell topscorers’ award and bemoaned his inability to play more games earlier in the season for his tally of just four league goals.

“The fact that I haven’t played as many games is responsible for why I’m just on four goals. The more I get to play the better my chances of scoring more. I want to be top scorer in the league and as long as I

keep playing and remain injury free, with the support of my teammates I will make it,” he concluded.

Go Round are next on the road to El Kanemi and Adelani would be looking to add to his goals tally by scoring against the Warriors in Maiduguri.