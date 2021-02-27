



Ademola Lookman says he is enjoying his time with Premier League club Fulham.

Lookman linked up with the Whites on a one-year loan deal from German club RB Leipzig last summer

The 23–year-old has been one of the key performers for the Cottagers, contributing four goals and three assists in 22 league appearances.

“I’m enjoying my football here, that’s the most important thing,” Lookman told the club website.





“For me, it’s just all about improving every single day I can, learn as much as I can off the gaffer and off the coaching staff.”

Lookman has urged the Craven Cottage outfit to give their best when they square off against Roy Hodgson’s men at Selhurst Park.

“We need to be at the top of our game also but we’ll definitely be going there to get the three points like in any game that we are going to play this season,” he continued.