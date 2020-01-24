<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Red Bull Liepzig of Germany forward Ademola Lookman is few steps away from switching allegiance to Nigeria from England.

The former Everton forward to won the U-20 World Cup with the country of his birth, but it appeared the youngster stand no chance of representing England at the senior level.

However top source from the Nigeria Football Federation who pleaded anonymity said the player is not far away from completing his clearance from England to Nigeria.

It could be recalled that technical assistant of the NFF Tunde Adelakun was quoted on Opera news yesterday that the player has applied to FIFA for clearance.





“Lookman has applied for the switch and all the documents are in order,”

“It’s a positive step forward when made his commitment to Nigeria and we are just waiting for a Fifa clearance.

“Once the go-ahead is sorted, it will be up to coach Gernot Rohr to decide if his club performance would earn him a call up.” Adelakun told Opera.

Lookman has failed to hit ground running with his new team Leipzig after joining from Everton and currently struggling for game time.