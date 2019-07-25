RB Leipzig have confirmed the arrival of Ademola Lookman from Everton.
Lookman signs for the Bundesliga side on a five-year deal, 12 months after he played for the club on loan.
Lookman was a sensation during his brief spell in Germany but went back to Goodison Park last summer in a bid to try and play regular Premier League football.
That did not happen, and now the two sides have agreed terms on the 21-year-old.
It’s thought Lookman cost Leipzig somewhere in the region of €25m.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]