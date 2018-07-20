Adeleke Akinola Akinyemi has extended his goals rush in the UEFA Europa League after he scored twice for Latvian club FK Ventspils to reach the next qualifying rounds of the competition.

Last week, the 19-year-old striker fired four goals in a 5-0 trouncing of Albanian side Luftetari Gjirokaster in a Europa League first round, first leg clash.

And last night he netted another two goals against the same team in the second leg in Albania.

Akinyemi is now one of the most prolific attackers in Latvia, netting 10 times in 23 games last season and he is currently the joint top scorer in the league this term with eight goals from just 13 outings and now six goals in the Europa League qualifiers.

“I’m excited we qualify to the next round, I am equally happy to extend my run of goals,” said Akinyemi.

“I am enjoying everything and I wish to continue like this in subsequent matches.

“Scoring goals is the sole agenda of my career, and I thank God for giving me the talent to score and lift my team.

“I am focused to do well. I put a lot in training and carry that into matches.”