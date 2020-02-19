<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer Mfon Udoh has revealed that he is adapting to my new American club FC Tulsa in the United Soccer League.

The 27-year-old former Akwa United striker is also the first player to score over 35 goals in two consecutive seasons in Nigeria league

Udoh has said he is settling in at the club gradually he is working hard to ensure he copes easily with the weather and the football played at the club: “Bit by bit, I’m gradually adjusting and adapting. I know I have to work very hard and that is what I’m doing.





The 2014 Nigeria Professional Football League Player of the Year who captain of the home-based Super Eagles, is the only player to top the NPFL scoring charts in two different seasons when he scored 10 goals to co-lead with Ibrahim Sunusi in the 2018/19 abridged league.

Udoh moves FC Tulsa in January from Akwa United as he preparing 2020 League season in the United Soccer League kicks off in March.