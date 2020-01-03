<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has expressed his interest to represent Mali, despite his invitation to the Spanish national team last year.

Traore was born in Spain to Malian parents and started his playing career Barcelona, and has played for Spain at all youth levels.

The 23 year-old got an invitation to La Furia Roja in November, although he had previously declared to represent Mali at senior level.

Unfortunately, he is yet to turn out for either, but has told BBC Sport that, “I am grateful (to have the chance) with the two international teams – Spain where I was born and Mali where my origins are.”

“About Mali, they came to my house. We spoke and after that, the guy posed for a picture giving me a Mali shirt,” he explained.

“With Spain I didn’t go because I was injured. When the time comes, you will see which team I decide.

“But if Spain come again I will be in a position to go and train with Spain.”