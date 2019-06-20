<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mohammed Adam Mukhtar has emerged the new chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Football Association, FCT FA chairman.

Mr Adam, a foremost grassroots football promoter and President of Heart FC pulled a total of 11 votes to defeat the incumbent chairman, Musa Talle, who got 4 votes.

Speaking with newsmen, he said he is prepared to use his contacts, resources to develop football in the nation’s capital, while promising to secure corporate sponsorship for the FCT league.

“I am pleased for this victory. I have great plans to develop football in FCT and I will be working hand in hand with the new board.”

“I am prepared to spend my own money; I have been doing it and I will continue to do it but I can’t do it alone.”

“I am not pretending to be a messiah but I am willing to take charge and lead, it is when you are ready to commit yourself others will commit and attract funding and sponsorship,” he said.

Adam who is also a licensed FIFA agent also vowed to turn the Area 3 playground around by building toilets, dressing rooms, stadium stands, renovate the car park and stadium environment.

Meanwhile, Patrick Ngwaogu, the incumbent 1st Vice Chairman lost to Kolo Salisu. Mr Salisu had 10 votes to defeat Mr Ngwaogu who got 5 votes.

For the office of 2nd Vice Chairman, John Gaza, secured a total of 9 votes to defeat Sariki Hamidu who got 6 votes.

Ngozi Eze got 11 votes to defeat Barrister Victoria Nlemigbo who got 4 votes for the position of female representative in the Board.

In other elections for the position of Ordinary Board Member, the following emerged winners – Hasimu Adamu, 9 votes. Bassey Patrick, 8 votes. Wakali John 7 votes. Abimbola Samuel, 9 votes. The 4 winners scored the highest number of votes to emerge winners.