Kwara United FC of Ilorin coach Abubakar Bala, says he has resigned his position with immediate effect.

Bala told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin that he took the decision for personal reasons and not because of the team’s poor run in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

The former Niger Tornadoes of Minna gaffer said the club had taken care of his welfare and that of the players except for the two months salaries they were being owed.

“I don’t talk about what happened between me and my previous clubs; it is an administrative matter and I always love to leave it at that.

“I wanted to use Kwara United to help my career and propel myself but if the management are not ready, there is no need to stay,” Bala said.

He told NAN that he would rest for a while before joining the U-20 national team for the World Cup.

The Secretary of Kwara United FC, Malam Ibrahim Bako, said he had been informed that Bala had resigned but had not received any official letter to that effect.

“I’m told he has resigned, this hasn’t been communicated to me officially, although I heard he has the letter somewhere,” Bako said.

The Kwara United scribe also said he had not spoken to the coach since the news broke out.

NAN recalls that Kwara United FC has not won any of its last three league games.

The club lost at home to Rangers International of Enugu 2-1 in a rescheduled fixture and another disappointing 3-0 outing with Enyimba International FC of Aba.

They also drew their last two home matches goalless with Insurance of Benin and Lobi Stars of Makurdi.

Kwara United have struggled in the ongoing season and they are deep in the relegation waters with 20 points from 17 matches.

Kwara United patted ways with its former technical adviser, John Obuh following a not too impressive performance in the league in March 2018.

The club then appointed Bala on March 13, 2018.

Bala had earlier been relieved of his duties at Niger Tornadoes in 2017.

He had qualified Niger Tornadoes for 2017 Aiteo Cup final and lost on penalties to Akwa United in the finals played at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.