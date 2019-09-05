<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria dropped two places to second in the latest Beach Soccer Ranking for African team and Sand Eagles star Abu Azeez is disappointing.

Ranked 22nd in the World, Nigeria’s Sand Eagles picked up 870 points, but dropped behind Africa’s highest ranked side, Senegal (11th).

The likes of Morocco (17th) and Egypt (18th) have now overtaken Nigeria in the latest ranking published by the Beach Soccer Worldwide.

In his tweet, Azeez expressed sadness over the team’s current position: Nigeria beach soccer team dropping from 2nd best in africa to 4th is a pain to see

Azeez is the record top scorer for the Nigerian team, who are two times African Champions.