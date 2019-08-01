<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was spotted in stands during the Blues victory against RB Salzburg on Wednesday evening.

The Russian billionaire has not been attending games at the Stamford Bridge due to UK visa issues but he was in Australia to watch Frank Lampard’s team for the first time since the former Chelsea midfielder took over.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich makes rare appearance as Christian Pulisic double fires Frank Lampard's side to victory against RB Salzburg pic.twitter.com/xDbHtHoAE1 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) July 31, 2019

Christian Pulisic was on point for Chelsea in the 5-3 win over Salzburg, he scored two goals and won a penalty, which was converted by Ross Barkley with Pedro scoring a truly brilliant back-heel volley and Michy Batshuayi scoring the last goal for the Blues.