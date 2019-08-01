Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was spotted in stands during the Blues victory against RB Salzburg on Wednesday evening.

The Russian billionaire has not been attending games at the Stamford Bridge due to UK visa issues but he was in Australia to watch Frank Lampard’s team for the first time since the former Chelsea midfielder took over.

Christian Pulisic was on point for Chelsea in the 5-3 win over Salzburg, he scored two goals and won a penalty, which was converted by Ross Barkley with Pedro scoring a truly brilliant back-heel volley and Michy Batshuayi scoring the last goal for the Blues.

