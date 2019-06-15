<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tammy Abraham says he wants to “breakthrough” at Chelsea in the Premier League next season after a successful loan spell with Aston Villa.

Abraham, 21, scored 26 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Villa last season, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The England U21 international has not completely ruled out a permanent switch to Aston Villa, but maintains his first intention is to work his way into the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge next season.

“You can never say never,” he told Sky Sports News when asked about a return to Villa.

“Chelsea is obviously the club that I have been at since a young so the aim is to try and breakthrough there.

“Like I say, you can never say never. We’ll see how things look.”

The build-up to the new season gathered momentum with the release of fixture lists on Thursday.

Abraham says he kept an eye out for both Chelsea and Aston Villa’s schedule.

“I looked at both, I was excited,” he said.

“It’s good to see Aston Villa in the Premier League so I still follow them on social media – I always look out for them as well.”

Abraham, a graduate of Chelsea’s academy. has only made three first-team appearances for the Blues.

He will be hoping to get a chance under potential new manager Frank Lampard, who according to Sky Sports is Chelsea’s top choice to replace Maurizo Sarri following his departure.