Abia Warriors striker Hammed Yakub has expressed shock at the resignation of coach Emmanuel Deutsch who resigned his position after the team’s 4-1 loss to Enyimba on Monday in Okigwe where the abandoned fixture was completed.

Yakub who scored his side’s lone goal in the encounter speaking with newsmen also counseled the fans of the Umuahia based club to henceforth take things easy as their action have certainly caused the club a fortune while they wait for further possible punitive measure.





“We didn’t believe he will resign at a time like this. I know he will get another job but we didn’t expect his resignation. Any match like this next time, the fans should just take it easy and this hasn’t happen here before.”