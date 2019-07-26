<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Abia Warriors have put to rest speculation around the future of their manager, Emmanuel Deutsch.

While several reports suggested Deutsch would be replaced with former Katsina United coach Abdullahi Biffo, the management of Abia Warriors have confirmed the Cameroonian manager is staying on for another year.

“As we look forward to a new @npfl_lmc football season, Coach Emmanuel Deutsch has renewed his contract with the club,” a statement on the official pages of Abia Warriors read.

“Deutsch signed a further one year with Us. He will be in charge of the team as the Head Coach next season.”

Abia Warriors recalled Deutsch in the second half of the 2018/19 NPFL season to replace Henry Makinwa, who resigned after a string of poor results which saw the Umuahia-based team slide into the relegation zone.

Deutsch not only led Abia Warriors to Premier League safety but was quite close to securing one of the play-offs spot for the team.

Abia Warriors were in the 11th position in the NPFL Group B with 18 points from 16 games when Deutsch was brought back on a rescue mission and the team finished in the fifth place with 31 points.