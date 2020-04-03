<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cameroon and Abia Warriors Goalkeeper Charles Tambe was reportedly shot in Apata area of Ibadan, Nigeria by hoodlums on Friday morning.

It was gathered Tambe went for his usual morning walkout at about 7 a.m. in the Apata area of Ibadan where he stays with his family.

Some hoodlums waylaid him and collected his wristwatch and handset and they thereafter shot him on his hand.





A source close to the family also confirmed that Tambe’s wife has made the initial deposit for the treatment of her husband at the University College Hospital in Ibadan.

Tambe returned to Ibadan to reunite with his family following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League due to the coronavirus pandemic.