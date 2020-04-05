<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Fears of a long stay in the hospital for Abia Warriors goalkeeper, Charles Tambe, has been effectively doused.

This follows the quick discharge of the shot-stopper from the University College Hospital, Ibadan where he was admitted after hoodlums attacked him last week Friday.

The Cameroonian import was shot in Apata Area of Ibadan, Oyo State while observing his personal walkout.

“They shot him towards his right hand with a local gun, but we are grateful to God the bullets just went through and didn’t pierce his body.

“The doctors at the hospital gave him urgent attention and put him on observations. He is in his normal high spirit, and hopefully by Saturday, the Doctors will give us further directives,” Abia Warrior’s Sporting Director Patrick Ngwaogu had said in an earlier report by newsmen.





According to the new statement issued by Abia Warriors, Tambe who has previously represented other top Nigerian League teams like Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars before teaming up with the Umuahia Warriors was discharged from UCH on Saturday evening.

“I am very grateful to God that I am alive today. What happened is just by the grace of the Almighty God. I am very much indebted to my Club, Abia Warriors FC, especially the Chairman Pastor Emeka Inyama who is a father figure to everyone one of us.” a joyful Tambe was quoted by his club as saying immediately after his discharge,

“The love in the club is second to none and I really appreciate them. I’m also grateful to all Nigerians for their concern. I am really grateful to everyone” he added.

The towering shot-stopper remains optimistic that he will be back in action immediately the COVID-19 pandemic is over.