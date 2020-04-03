<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian club confirmed Cameroonian shot-stopper Charles Tambe hospitalised after being shot in Ibadan.

Former Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars goalkeeper returned to Ibadan to reunite with his family following the suspension of the NPFL due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the statement issued by Abia Warriors’ sporting director Patrick Ngwaogwu via the club official, social media handle stated that Tambe was shot on his way for his morning exercise routine.





Tambe joined the Umuahia-based outfit last September, and he recently appeared in a video posted by the club urging fans to stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abia Warriors like other clubs in Nigeria are on break following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.