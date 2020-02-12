<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ahead what has been dubbed the second Abia Derby, head coach of Abia Warriors, Emmanuel Deutsch, has promised a better showing from his team when they face rivals, Enyimba in the return leg on Sunday.

Deutsch who spoke to newsmen following Sunday’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Enyimba believes that his team gained valuable experience from the tie in Aba which will reflect in how they play in the reverse fixture this Sunday.

“I think we played well on Sunday. For most parts of the match, we were in the match and made life extremely difficult for our opponents.





“However, we lost because of a lack of concentration in the midfield after we equalized. We have learned a lot from today; remember some of our players are still young. I believe we will do better on Sunday,” Deutsch said.

Austin Oladapo gave Enyimba the lead at the stroke of half time but Otop Eta Okon equalized in the 56th minute for Abia Warriors. However, the champions will have the last laugh as Stanley Dimgba nodded in from close range to hand the Enyimba all three points.

Looking ahead to next Sunday’s Abia Derby, Deutsch vowed to exact revenge, insisting that nothing short of victory will be acceptable for the team.

“We will be going for all three points. Nothing but a win. I guarantee you that we will win on Sunday.”